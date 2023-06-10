News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Impatient man caught driving on wrong side of road on A3 risking children's lives

Police have caught a driver travelling on the wrong side of the road on a major route – risking his children’s lives.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

The motorist was driving on the A3 this morning and became impatient after getting stuck in a queue. Police had to stop traffic after spotting a person on the wrong side of a bridge.

To avoid any delays, the driver decided to drive up the wrong side of a slip road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit intercepted the vehicle.

The driver was caught travelling on the wrong side of a slip road on the A3 this morning. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.The driver was caught travelling on the wrong side of a slip road on the A3 this morning. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
The force described the driver’s decision as ‘unfathomable’ given that two children were in the back seat. The force posted on Twitter: ‘We had to stop traffic on the A3 this morning due to a person wrong side of a bridge (said person is safe).

‘This driver's impatience led him to risk he and his children’s lives by driving the wrong way up the slip road to get out of the que. Unfathomable decision. Ticket issued.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.