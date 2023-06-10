The motorist was driving on the A3 this morning and became impatient after getting stuck in a queue. Police had to stop traffic after spotting a person on the wrong side of a bridge.

To avoid any delays, the driver decided to drive up the wrong side of a slip road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit intercepted the vehicle.

The force described the driver’s decision as ‘unfathomable’ given that two children were in the back seat. The force posted on Twitter: ‘We had to stop traffic on the A3 this morning due to a person wrong side of a bridge (said person is safe).

‘This driver's impatience led him to risk he and his children’s lives by driving the wrong way up the slip road to get out of the que. Unfathomable decision. Ticket issued.’