A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers halted the traffic at Bell Hill, just north of Petersfield Services, after receiving a concern for welfare report. Police blocked the road just after 10am yesterday (June 9) morning.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Twitter that a person was on the wrong side of a bridge. While officers were bringing them to safety, several motorists became impatient with the delays.

One driver, from London, was issued a ticket and lambasted by the force for driving illegally on the slip road and risking not only his life but those of his children in the car. Reported in The News on Saturday, police said: ‘We had to stop traffic on the A3 this morning due to a person wrong side of a bridge (said person is safe).

‘This driver's impatience led him to risk his and his children’s lives by driving the wrong way up the slip road to get out of the queue. Unfathomable decision. Ticket issued.’

The police spokeswoman said he was issued with a traffic offence report for driving without due care and attention. ‘These reports can result in the driver needing to attend a course, or they may receive three points on their license and a £100 fine,’ she added.

The spokeswoman said a number of motorists got out of their vehicles – walking along the carriageway – reversing along the slip road or driving the wrong way, and cutting across the verge during the ten minute period that traffic was stopped. ‘This is estimated to have caused around a 20 minute delay,’ she added.

‘We do appreciate that road closures are frustrating for road users and we will always try to limit disruption as much as possible, however the safety of those involved in any ongoing incident, including motorists and emergency services, is paramount. For the safety of everyone, road users must always remain in their vehicles and follow the advice of emergency services at the scene.