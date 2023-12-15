News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hampshire Train Travel: Trespasser blocking line at Winchester Railway Station - cancellations possible

A trespasser on the railway is causing severe disruption on the network in Hampshire.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT
South Western Railway reports that trains from Winchester Railway Station may be cancelled or delays as a result. They first reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a trespasser on the line at 1.44pm.

SWR said: “There is a trespasser on the railway at Winchester. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem. We have now received an update and disruption to our services is now expected until 7pm.

A trespasser is currently obstructing the line at Winchester Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View.A trespasser is currently obstructing the line at Winchester Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View.
"As the investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does.” SWR added that passengers can use their tickets on Southern services between Southampton and Clapham Junction and London Waterloo.

British Transport Police have been contacted for more details.