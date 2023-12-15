A trespasser on the railway is causing severe disruption on the network in Hampshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Western Railway reports that trains from Winchester Railway Station may be cancelled or delays as a result. They first reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a trespasser on the line at 1.44pm.

NOW READ: Bognor station reopened following gas leak nearby

SWR said: “There is a trespasser on the railway at Winchester. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem. We have now received an update and disruption to our services is now expected until 7pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trespasser is currently obstructing the line at Winchester Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does.” SWR added that passengers can use their tickets on Southern services between Southampton and Clapham Junction and London Waterloo.