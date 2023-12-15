Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Rail reported that Bognor Regis Rail Station was shut earlier this morning due to the incident near the station – with trains being cancelled or revised. Passengers were advised to use their ticket on relevant bus services if they were travelling to Portsmouth. The company said the station has now been reopened, but problems may remain.

“Following a gas leak near the railway at Bognor Regis, all lines have reopened,” Southern Rail said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While we work to return to our regular schedule, services are still expected to be disrupted.”

Bognor Regis Railway Station was shut earlier this morning due to a gas leak nearby. Picture: Google Street View.

Passengers can use their train tickets on the Stagecoach 700 service, between Portsmouth, Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton – as well as the 500 service between Chichester and Littlehampton.

People are advised to check their journey planners for updates. This can be found on the Southern Rail website. One X user was left disgruntled by the problems and challenged the company to improve its reliability.