Bognor Regis Railway Station reopens after gas leak but delays remain for passengers travelling to Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported that Bognor Regis Rail Station was shut earlier this morning due to the incident near the station – with trains being cancelled or revised. Passengers were advised to use their ticket on relevant bus services if they were travelling to Portsmouth. The company said the station has now been reopened, but problems may remain.
NOW READ: Gunwharf Quays investment plan announced
“Following a gas leak near the railway at Bognor Regis, all lines have reopened,” Southern Rail said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While we work to return to our regular schedule, services are still expected to be disrupted.”
Passengers can use their train tickets on the Stagecoach 700 service, between Portsmouth, Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton – as well as the 500 service between Chichester and Littlehampton.
People are advised to check their journey planners for updates. This can be found on the Southern Rail website. One X user was left disgruntled by the problems and challenged the company to improve its reliability.
They said: “More disruption, always an excuse for late or cancelled trains, I don’t want to use a bus, I want you to provide a reliable service that will get me to work. Do better.”