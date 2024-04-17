Scott Chilton, Chief Constable for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, and our communities expect criminals to be dealt with robustly. Those in this Most Wanted campaign have already been charged by police for a variety of offences including assault, burglary, drugs and serious driving offences. We believe they are in our local area, and that someone will know where they are or have the information we need to ensure they are re-arrested.

“We will be using all our powers and tactics to pursue them and the information and intelligence we get from this campaign is part of that. Our message is simple; if you see your face on here, hand yourself in. We will not give up and if you are on this list it means we’re not far behind you.”

People are urged to visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted and to scroll down to select the Hampshire & IoW region. Should you recognise any of the suspects and have information on their potential whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers charity 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Here are 19 pictures of people wanted by the police:

1 . Most Wanted Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, in partnership with the charity Crimestoppers, has launched a Most Wanted gallery of faces showing those who have been charged with an offence/s and have failed to appear at court.Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/ Crimestoppers Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/ Crimestoppers Photo Sales

2 . Most Wanted Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, in partnership with the charity Crimestoppers, has launched a Most Wanted gallery of faces showing those who have been charged with an offence/s and have failed to appear at court.Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/ Crimestoppers Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/ Crimestoppers Photo Sales

3 . Most Wanted Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, in partnership with the charity Crimestoppers, has launched a Most Wanted gallery of faces showing those who have been charged with an offence/s and have failed to appear at court.Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/ Crimestoppers Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/ Crimestoppers Photo Sales