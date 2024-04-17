As part of the initiative, vans have been travelling around Hampshire with a digital gallery containing images of 19 people that are wanted for a range of crimes including dangerous driving, assault and drug offences.
Scott Chilton, Chief Constable for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, and our communities expect criminals to be dealt with robustly. Those in this Most Wanted campaign have already been charged by police for a variety of offences including assault, burglary, drugs and serious driving offences. We believe they are in our local area, and that someone will know where they are or have the information we need to ensure they are re-arrested.
“We will be using all our powers and tactics to pursue them and the information and intelligence we get from this campaign is part of that. Our message is simple; if you see your face on here, hand yourself in. We will not give up and if you are on this list it means we’re not far behind you.”
People are urged to visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted and to scroll down to select the Hampshire & IoW region. Should you recognise any of the suspects and have information on their potential whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers charity 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
