Nicholas Simpson was on the jury which convicted Victor Farrant, of North End, of the murder of former girlfriend Glenda Hoskins, 44, and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45, at Winchester Crown Court in 1998. Farrant was given a whole-life sentence, with Mr Justice saying he was so dangerous that he should “never be released”.

Despite the ruling, the Ministry of Justice is considering his release on compassionate grounds, with the process moving to the next stage. The former fugitive has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. The family of Mrs Hoskins revealed to The News last month they had been contacted by officials who said that Farrant was being considered for compassionate leave as he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and could have months to live.

Victor Farrant was sentenced to life in prison

A Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa) meeting last week looked at the case which the family says has been passed on to the prison governor to decide on whether to make a formal application for his release. Mr Simpson, 63, said the judge’s words on sentencing “ring very, very true” with him. He said: “Everybody has got to die, why is there any reason somebody like that should be released?

Who would want somebody like that living next door to them? It doesn’t matter how sick he is. The judge said life, why should anybody have any reason to dispute that, it doesn’t matter if he’s on his last day, he should stay in prison. I don’t want him out because he could be a threat. He’s incredibly dangerous, somebody who came out of prison and within a few days [committed] a murder and an attempted murder. Why on earth should he be given another chance?”

Glenda Hoskins was killed by Farrant in her Port Solent home.

Mr Simpson said if Farrant was released from prison he would be “absolutely livid”, adding: “I will give anybody my support to make sure he doesn’t come out. The amount of money and effort the Government spent, he had to be repatriated, the police, barristers, the judge, the jury, I would feel completely let down by the Government if anybody is prepared to consider him to be released. I’m prepared to stand by Glenda Hoskins’s family and the others involved as well.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said in a previous statement: “Glenda Hoskins’s murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her family and friends. Prisoners are only released on compassionate grounds in exceptional circumstances following strict risk assessments and no formal application has yet been made in this case.”

