Hampshire's £645k grant will help keep women and girls safe, vows Gosport MP

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has received £645,645 via the Home Office’s safer streets fund, in a bid to make streets safer through projects to crack down on neighborhood crimes and prevent violence against women and girls.

This additional funding, part of the £50m pot from the latest round of the fund, is expected go towards crime-cutting measures across Hampshire, including extra CCTV and streetlighting in communities alongside engagement work to change attitudes and behaviours to prevent crimes being committed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Richard Townshend

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage says this extra money could go a long way in making women and girls feel safer.

She said: ‘No one should feel afraid while just walking home, yet for so many people, particularly women and girls, feeling uncomfortable or even unsafe in public spaces has become an all-too-common occurrence.

‘That is why I am delighted Hampshire Constabulary has received £645,645 through our safer street fund, which will deliver necessary measures such as extra CCTV and street lighting alongside engagement projects to change behaviours and prevent crimes being committed across our local area.

‘Alongside our pledge to get more police on the streets, with almost 14,000 recruited in England and Wales – this investment will ensure people feel safe and secure in our area.’