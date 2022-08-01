An investigation was launched after a man was found seriously injured on some land along Marlpit Lane on July 23.

After the police were called at 11.10am, the 47-year-old was flown to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance.

The victim, 47, was found by officers in Marlpit Lane and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. He has since died in hospital. Picture: Google Street View.

He died in hospital last Monday, and three arrests have subsequently been made.

A statement from Sussex police said: ‘An investigation was launched, which led to the arrest of Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook; Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook; and Thomas Goldring, 20, of no fixed address.

‘All three have since been charged with murder and remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing today.

‘The victim’s next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.’

In a previous statement, senior investigating officer DI Gareth Hicks, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, described the investigation as ‘dynamic and fast-moving’.

He added: ‘First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

‘There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as our investigation progresses and I encourage anyone to speak to one of our officers if they have any concerns or information they believe could assist in our investigation.’

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is advised to call 101, quoting Operation Bridport, or to submit a report online.