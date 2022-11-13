Handbags, jewellery and watches stolen during burglary in Hampshire village

Police say that between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday, November 8, intruders broke into a home in Greenwood Lane, Durley.

A police spokesman said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us, we have been investigating a number of lines of enquiry and will continue to do so, however we are now also appealing to the public for information.

Police want information after a burglary in Durley

‘Were you driving along Greenwood Lane at the time of the incident? Did you see any vehicles parked on the road?

‘Do you have any dashcam footage or CCTV images that could help our investigation?’

On Monday police appealed for information after a gang of masked men were seen in a garden in Netherhill, which is between Durley and Botley, at 3.30pm on Friday, November 4.

Anyone with information about the Greenwood Lane burglary is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44220455041.