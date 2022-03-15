Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which took place on March 8 at approximately 6.34pm in Timsbury Crescent.

At this time, a man in his 30s was approached by a man unknown to him riding a mountain bike.

The rider assaulted the man, causing minor injuries to his head, and the victim’s car window was also smashed during the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A woman, also in her 30s, attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the unknown man, causing minor injuries to her face.

Officers have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry to locate the man involved in this incident, including conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

Now, Hampshire Constabulary is turning to the public for their assistance, and want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

The man involved is described as white, aged between 18 and 20 years old, and approximately five foot eight inches tall.

He is said to have mousey brown hair which is long and floppy on top, and was wearing a black hoody, black trousers and trainers.

​In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘Do you recognise this description?

‘Did you see anyone in the area matching this description at the time of the incident?

‘Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and may have dash cam footage that could assist our investigation?’

Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries can call 101 quoting reference 44220094007, or visit orlo.uk/B0rTs.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron