Police appeal for information after 2 men attempt burglary at a Havant home

At some time between 4.45pm and 5pm on Monday, March 7, two men tried to gain entry to an address on Wakefords Way.

The men tried to force entry via a door at the back of the property. However, they were unsuccessful and left empty handed, having caused damage to the door.

The men then left in a white Ford Transit van.

One of the men is described as white, of chubby build and wearing a black hoody up around his face. The second man is described as white, of skinny build and wearing a black hoody up around his face.

PC Emma Warner, said: ‘I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward if they have any information that could help.’

If you have any information call 101 quoting 44220092344 or alternatively, go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

