Havant boy, 14, arrested after man injured in knife attack in Portsmouth

A teenage boy has been arrested after a man was injured in a knife attack in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 5:51 pm

The incident happened on Dugald Drummond Street, near to Greetham Street, at approximately 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Police were called after two people got into an altercation during which a man in his 20s suffered knife injuries to his legs.

Dugald Drummond Street, near to Greetham Street. Picture: Google Maps

His injuries are not life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy from Havant has now been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody at this time.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We continue to encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting 44210224141.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.’

