Havant boy, 14, arrested after man injured in knife attack in Portsmouth
A teenage boy has been arrested after a man was injured in a knife attack in Portsmouth.
The incident happened on Dugald Drummond Street, near to Greetham Street, at approximately 7.15pm on Tuesday.
Police were called after two people got into an altercation during which a man in his 20s suffered knife injuries to his legs.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
A 14-year-old boy from Havant has now been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in custody at this time.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We continue to encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting 44210224141.
‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.’
