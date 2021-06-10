Portsmouth City Council taking ‘positive action’ to support tenants affected by violent incidents in Leigh Park close after house is boarded up

THE city council is supporting residents in a Leigh Park street where disorder broke out earlier this week.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 3:22 pm

Portsmouth City Council said that it has taken ‘positive action’ to support tenants in Fred Francis Close after police were called to two incidents of ‘violent disorder’ on Monday.

Yesterday, The News reported that a house on the close has been boarded up after violence broke out in the area.

Between 3pm and 7.30pm on June 7, fights were seen between two groups of residents.

The playpark at Fred Francis Close. Picture: Emily Turner

Two 15 year old boys were arrested.

A spokesperson said: ‘Portsmouth City Council are aware of a series of incidents in the area of Fred Francis Close on June 7.

‘The police are currently investigating these incidents and we're fully cooperating with the police in this matter.

‘We have also taken positive action to support those tenants affected by these incidents.'

Police are appealing for information.

If you have information that can help, get in contact by calling 101 and quoting 44210222388.

