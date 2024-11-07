Havant bully who beat and tormented girlfriend jailed for over two years

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:09 BST
A Havant bully who beat and tormented a woman has been served justice after being locked away for over two years.

Jailed: Mason Hill
Jailed: Mason Hill | Hants police

Woman-hater Mason Hill, 28, of Winterslow Drive, was incarcerated at Portsmouth Crown Court following his campaign of coercive control on his wantaway girlfriend.

Hill carried out his campaign of suffering on the victim from August to December last year. During that time, he subjected the woman to routine violence including revenge attacks, threats, acts of degradation, phone control and humiliation - all for his own warped pleasure.

The defendant left the woman, who we are not naming, with physical injuries and living in terror from Hill, who also damaged items belonging to her including a phone and household items during his remorseless trip of subjugation in Waterlooville.   

Hill finally came clean and admitted his guilt to seven charges as he was about to go on trial. Those were two counts of coercive control, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a single count of common assault and criminal damage.

Now Hill has faced justice and was jailed for two and a half years. He was also handed a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victim directly or indirectly. 

