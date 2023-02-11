Havant child rapist remanded in custody after jurors find him guilty of sex attacks on girl
A CHILD rapist has been remanded in custody after jurors found him guilty of offences following a trial.
By Steve Deeks
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 12:55pm
Havant paedophile predator Robert Campbell, 61, was found guilty of two offences of raping a girl under 13 over a two-year period following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court. He was also convicted of three offences of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two charges of sexual assault on a girl.
Campbell, of St Clares Avenue, will be sentenced on April 21.