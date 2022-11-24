News you can trust since 1877
'Isolated' Fareham sex offender back in court for 'deliberate' offences after failing to resist urges

AN ‘ISOLATED’ sex offender was back in court for ‘deliberate’ breaches after being unable to resist his urges.

By Steve Deeks
41 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 12:18pm

Fareham pervert Michael Connolly, 25, was back at Portsmouth Crown Court for breaches of a previous sex offence. Despite being subject to notification requirements as part of the sex offenders register, and a sexual harm prevention order, Connolly was unable to curb his actions.

Connolly, of Winnham Drive, ‘deliberately’ failed to declare alias names when on social media accounts or using email during his campaign from May 20 last year to January 27 this year. The defendant also deleted messages to another person on social media apps between July 9, 2021, and January 26, that he was prohibited from doing.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The court heard how police had been called after a complaint from someone online. Investigations revealed messages from Connolly under the alias names. ‘His phone showed a number of deleted social media apps. It was a deliberate breach - a deliberate act,’ prosecutor Alec Williams said.

Simo Moger, defending, said Connolly was ‘remorseful’ and ‘engaging well with probation’ who ‘spoke positively’ of him. He added: ‘He presents as rather isolated.’

The offences put Connolly in breach of a three-year community order he was given in May 2021. The defendant admitted a charge of breaching his sex offender notification requirements and a charge of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC said the ‘offences were so serious they merit a custodial sentence’. But the judge spared Connolly immediate jail after handing him a 12-month prison term suspended for 24 months. He will also have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.