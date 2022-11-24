Fareham pervert Michael Connolly, 25, was back at Portsmouth Crown Court for breaches of a previous sex offence. Despite being subject to notification requirements as part of the sex offenders register, and a sexual harm prevention order, Connolly was unable to curb his actions.

Connolly, of Winnham Drive, ‘deliberately’ failed to declare alias names when on social media accounts or using email during his campaign from May 20 last year to January 27 this year. The defendant also deleted messages to another person on social media apps between July 9, 2021, and January 26, that he was prohibited from doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The court heard how police had been called after a complaint from someone online. Investigations revealed messages from Connolly under the alias names. ‘His phone showed a number of deleted social media apps. It was a deliberate breach - a deliberate act,’ prosecutor Alec Williams said.

Simo Moger, defending, said Connolly was ‘remorseful’ and ‘engaging well with probation’ who ‘spoke positively’ of him. He added: ‘He presents as rather isolated.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences put Connolly in breach of a three-year community order he was given in May 2021. The defendant admitted a charge of breaching his sex offender notification requirements and a charge of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.