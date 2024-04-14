Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mohan Babu, of Emsworth, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Friday (April 12) following incidents at the Staunton Surgery in Civic Centre Road, Havant. The 47-year-old was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault against three women, including a terminally ill cancer patient who has since died.

He was cleared of a further three charges of sexual assault against two other women at the Portsmouth Crown Court trial. Havant District Inspector Neal Harvey, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said the sentence proves Babu’s behaviour was “thoroughly inappropriate”.

Mohan Babu has been sentence to three-and-a-half-years in prison after being found guilty of four counts of sexual assault. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA/Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

He said: “He targeted women who were seeking medical support and were clearly vulnerable as they were seeking help from him. He assaulted them whilst undertaking medical examinations. Our thorough investigation demonstrated an utter disregard for the position of trust he was in with his patients.

“I’m pleased that this sentence will finally provide some closure to his victims. I’d like to commend their bravery for coming forward and I hope this case encourages others to speak out and seek support if they have been victims of sexual assaults.”

Babu has been subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and placed him on the sex offenders register for life. Court heard he exposed himself to the first complainant “told her she had to touch it because he was helping her”. He proceeded to put his hand down her skirt.

Court heard Babu abused his position for his own “sexual gratification”. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency.

Babu asked another of the complainants to take their bra off under the pretext of examining for moles, the court heard. He told the complainant they were “cute” and kissed her and also told her “I’m not having a bad day” as he touched their breast, the court heard. Judge James Newton-Price KC said that the examinations were unnecessary for their treatment and he acted out of his own “sexual gratification”. He earlier added that Babu, who has been diagnosed with autism, said his neurodiversity would not have caused his offending.

DI Harvey said: “We take all allegations of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and have specially trained teams that can investigate these kinds of offences and provide support to victims. If you have experienced these kinds of offences, it is our promise to you that you will be heard and listened to, and your report will be believed. We are determined to put victims first and relentlessly pursue offenders, especially when investigating these kinds of cases”