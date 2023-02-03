The vehicle was stolen in Burcote Drive, Anchorage Park. A 22-year-old from Havant has been arrested in connection to the theft.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the car was taken between 5pm on November 22, and 7.30am on November 23. A police report was made on November 23.

The car was stolen in Burcote Drive, Anchorage Park. Picture: Google Street View.

The spokeswoman said: ‘The car has since been recovered. The man has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

