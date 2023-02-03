The 52-year-old, from Portsmouth, was detained by police yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were told by a woman in her 30s she was being followed by someone she knew, sent a relentless stream of messages and attacked.

A spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported to us on Tuesday, January 31, by a woman in her 30s that a man known to her had been following her and sending her inappropriate messages. It was also reported that he had sexually assaulted her.’

The man was arrested in Totland Road, Cosham. Picture: Google Street View.

The man was detained in Totland Road, Cosham, on suspicion of sexual assault and stalking involving fear of violence. He has been released rom police custody on conditional bail.