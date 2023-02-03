Portsmouth man in 50s arrested for stalking 'involving fear of violence' and sexually assaulting woman in 30s
A MAN has been arrested for stalking and sexually assaulting a woman younger than him.
The 52-year-old, from Portsmouth, was detained by police yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were told by a woman in her 30s she was being followed by someone she knew, sent a relentless stream of messages and attacked.
A spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported to us on Tuesday, January 31, by a woman in her 30s that a man known to her had been following her and sending her inappropriate messages. It was also reported that he had sexually assaulted her.’
The man was detained in Totland Road, Cosham, on suspicion of sexual assault and stalking involving fear of violence. He has been released rom police custody on conditional bail.
Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and they are encouraging anyone who knows about what happened to come forward. Reports can be submitted via 101, quoting 44230041955.