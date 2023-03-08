Havant man, 30, set for trial after denying making indecent images of children
A man is due to go on trial facing charges of making indecent images of children.
By Steve Deeks
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 11:57am
Alfred Weller, 30, of Spinner Drive, Havant, recently appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court where he faced four charges. These were three charges of making indecent photos of children, and a single count of taking an indecent photo of a child.
Weller denied all the charges and will now stand trial for the alleged offences on May 30. He was bailed to appear back before the court.