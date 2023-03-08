News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Havant man, 30, set for trial after denying making indecent images of children

A man is due to go on trial facing charges of making indecent images of children.

By Steve Deeks
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 11:57am

Alfred Weller, 30, of Spinner Drive, Havant, recently appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court where he faced four charges. These were three charges of making indecent photos of children, and a single count of taking an indecent photo of a child.

Weller denied all the charges and will now stand trial for the alleged offences on May 30. He was bailed to appear back before the court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ NOW: Cyclist hits boy

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta