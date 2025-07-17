Havant man appears in court over sex attacks on girl

A Havant man has appeared in court over sex attacks on a girl.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Alastair Wilcockson, 63 years, of Castle Avenue, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to face six charges.

These are indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, assault a girl under 13 by touching, assault by a girl under 13 by penetration, and three counts of sexual assault. The offences are alleged to have been perpetrated in Hampshire between 2004 and 2012, against a girl known to Wilcockson.

The defendant did not enter any pleas during the hearing with his case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on August 18. He was granted unconditional bail.

Police said: “We encourage anyone who has been affected by child sex abuse to report this to police on 101 where you can speak to an officer in confidence.”

Alternatively, contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.