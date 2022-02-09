The 47-year-old was arrested on Saturday after Apple Airpods, handbags and clothing were all taken from cars.

A spate of thefts took place between January 26 and February 2.

Vehicles were broken into across the areas between Burghclere and Beacon Hills.

Several thefts took place between the areas of Burghclere and Beacon Hills. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Officers reported the man is linked to seven incidents.

This includes three thefts on January 29 at Beacon Hill.

There were further incidents between January 26 and February 2 in Whitchurch, Micheldever, East Stratton, and Dummer.

Police have questioned the man from Havant and he has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘Information that we receive from the community is vital and informs where we put our resources and take action against any illegal activity.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to make sure you remove valuables from your vehicle and lock it.

‘Make sure to physically check that doors and window are locked, especially if you have used the remote to lock the vehicle, then look inside again to make sure you’ve not left anything.’

Further information for protecting your vehicle can be found here.

