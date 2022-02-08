The victim, a man in a Southampton FC shirt, was seen being abused by Pompey fans at Basingstoke Railway Station on Saturday evening.

A shocking clip showing chants and abuse being hurled at the Saints fan circulated social media before being deleted.

Beer was seen being thrown at the supporter who was then grabbed by a man in a green jacket and headbutted.

Police are hunting for the man in the green, left, after headbutting the Southampton fan, right.

The victim was recorded collapsing to the ground, apparently unconscious, and was seen receiving first-aid treatment from passers by.

Portsmouth Football Club is aware of the footage, an official confirmed to The News this evening.

A club spokesman added: ‘We are aware that the police are currently investigating an alleged incident from the weekend.

‘Portsmouth Football Club do not condone any form of football-related violence, either inside or outside the stadium.’

Police officers are investigating the assault, after receiving reports of a ‘fight’.

A spokeswoman from British Transport Police said: ‘Officers were called to Basingstoke station at 8.21pm, on February 5, following reports of a fight.

‘A man was assaulted, but declined medical treatment.

‘Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 612 of 05/02/22.’

Hampshire police’s football unit Twitter account, which focuses on Southampton FC-related tweets, have also addressed what happened.

A statement said: ‘Pleased to say I have just spoken to the Saints fan who was assaulted on Saturday.

‘Considering what happened he is doing OK.

‘We are still assisting @BTPFootball in identifying the Portsmouth fan, and as many of you have messaged I will update you as the investigation progresses.’

