News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
7 minutes ago Portsmouth warned over strong winds in Met Office weather warning
1 hour ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
2 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
3 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Havant man charged with harassment and assaulting four emergency workers

A man has been charged with harassment and assaulting emergency workers.

By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:48 BST

Peter David Watters, 28, of Havant, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month after four police officers were reportedly attacked. A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an incident of harassment at 5.45pm on March 18 in Havant. An arrest was made on the same day.

NOW READ: Four arrested for drug offences

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: ‘Peter David Watters, 28, of Chidham Walk, was charged with harassment without violence and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.’ Watters court date is April 17.

Peter David Watters, 28, of Chidham Walk, Havant, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on April 17. Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Peter David Watters, 28, of Chidham Walk, Havant, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on April 17. Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Peter David Watters, 28, of Chidham Walk, Havant, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on April 17. Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Most Popular

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.