Peter David Watters, 28, of Havant, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month after four police officers were reportedly attacked. A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an incident of harassment at 5.45pm on March 18 in Havant. An arrest was made on the same day.

NOW READ: Four arrested for drug offences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ‘Peter David Watters, 28, of Chidham Walk, was charged with harassment without violence and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.’ Watters court date is April 17.

Peter David Watters, 28, of Chidham Walk, Havant, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on April 17. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.