Havant man charged with harassment and assaulting four emergency workers
A man has been charged with harassment and assaulting emergency workers.
Peter David Watters, 28, of Havant, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month after four police officers were reportedly attacked. A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an incident of harassment at 5.45pm on March 18 in Havant. An arrest was made on the same day.
She added: ‘Peter David Watters, 28, of Chidham Walk, was charged with harassment without violence and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.’ Watters court date is April 17.