A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘An address was searched and a large quantity of items suspected to be stolen were located. Cash, a significant quantity of suspected Class B drugs and various items of drug paraphernalia were also found inside the address.

‘A 57-year-old man, 47-year-old man, 59-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. Drug related activity and the criminality that comes with it will not be tolerated in our city and we will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to us as being involved in this kind of activity.’