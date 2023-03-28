News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Four arrested for drug supply offences after 'significant quantity' of substances found in Portsmouth

Police have arrested four people after a ‘significant quantity’ of drugs and other paraphernalia was found in a raid.

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read

Patrolling officers saw what they believed to be drug-related activity in Temple Street, Landport, at roughly 10.15pm last night.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘An address was searched and a large quantity of items suspected to be stolen were located. Cash, a significant quantity of suspected Class B drugs and various items of drug paraphernalia were also found inside the address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Eight bikes believed to have been stolen recovered by police

The drugs raid took place in Temple Street, Landport, last night (March 27). Picture: Google Street View.
The drugs raid took place in Temple Street, Landport, last night (March 27). Picture: Google Street View.
The drugs raid took place in Temple Street, Landport, last night (March 27). Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

‘A 57-year-old man, 47-year-old man, 59-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. Drug related activity and the criminality that comes with it will not be tolerated in our city and we will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to us as being involved in this kind of activity.’

Any drug reports can be made via the police website.