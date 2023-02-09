Havant resident Joss Brown will be appearing in court after being detained on the Isle of Wight on Monday evening. The 40-year-old was arrested at East Cowes ferry terminal.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received a call at 9.54pm. The force said Brown, of Stockheath Way, has been charged with several offences including stalking.

Joss Brown, of Stockheath Way, Havant, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

The stalking charges refer to incidents between August 7, 2022, and February 6 this year. Brown has also been charged with making threats to kill, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a firearm – a BB gun – with intent to cause fear of violence, and resisting arrest.