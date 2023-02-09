Havant man charged with stalking, making threats to kill and possessing various weapons at Isle of Wight ferry terminal
A MAN has been charged with stalking and possessing weapons while being arrested at a ferry terminal.
Havant resident Joss Brown will be appearing in court after being detained on the Isle of Wight on Monday evening. The 40-year-old was arrested at East Cowes ferry terminal.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received a call at 9.54pm. The force said Brown, of Stockheath Way, has been charged with several offences including stalking.
The stalking charges refer to incidents between August 7, 2022, and February 6 this year. Brown has also been charged with making threats to kill, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of a firearm – a BB gun – with intent to cause fear of violence, and resisting arrest.
Police said: ‘Brown, of Stockheath Way in Havant, was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon. At the hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Crown Court on March 7.’