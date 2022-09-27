Havant man jailed for coercive control after threatening to kill girlfriend and making her sit on 'naughty step'

George Balchin admitted coercive and controlling behaviour against a woman in Portsmouth.

Balchin, 20, of Greywell Road in Havant, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to two years and 11 months.

The court heard that Balchin had subjected the victim, an 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth, to a period of controlling behaviour during which she rarely left her house without him.

It was also heard how Balchin would lock the victim inside her home and make her sit on a ‘naughty step’, sometimes barely clothed. He would stop her seeing friends and if she did see them he would subject her to verbal and physical abuse.

This period of abuse came to a head on May 14 this year when Balchin spent the day calling and messaging the victim, threatening to post indecent images of her online and threatening to kill her.

When the victim returned home she found all her belongings had been placed in the bins outside. Balchin became aggressive towards her and threatened her with a knife. She called police who arrested him.

Officer in charge of the case, Det Con Katherine Hollis of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘Balchin subjected his victim to a despicable and prolonged period of abuse, isolating her from friends, regulating her behaviour and making her fear for her safety.

‘Balchin’s conduct over this period of time has understandably caused the victim considerable distress and anguish. I would like to commend her courage throughout this process. We know that it is not easy to report incidents of this nature and without her bravery we would not have secured this result. I hope that the sentence goes some way in helping her to move forward with her life.

‘Coercive and controlling behaviour is an isolating and distressing crime, and the unrelenting behaviour can have a devastating effect on those who experience it.

‘If you have been the victim of this type of behaviour please report it to us. We do take these crimes seriously and we will support you. If you’re not ready to talk to us, please know that there is a range of support out there for you.’

