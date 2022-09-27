Leigh Park woman jailed for child abuse carried out when she was a man

Seven children were sexually abused between 26 and 33 years ago by Sally Ann Dixon, 58, of Swanmore Avenue, Leigh Park.

Sally Ann Dixon, 58, of Swanmore Road, Leigh Park, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court after being convicted of 30 indecent assaults against her victims.

She was given an 18-year custodial sentence, with an additional two years to be served on extended licence.

Sally Ann Dixon, 58, of Swanmore Avenue, Leigh Park Picture: Sussex Police

A Judge ordered at least two-thirds of this sentence must be served in custody.

Dixon will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.

The five girls and two boys, who were aged between six and 15 in the seven-year period from 1989 to 1996, were abused in Crawley, Bexhill and Icklesham.

Dixon was also found not guilty of four indecent assaults.

At the time of the offences, Dixon was John Stephen Dixon, who transitioned to female in 2004 - after the period during which the offences took place.

Det Con Amy Pooley of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit said: ‘Dixon came to know these vulnerable young children successively through family connections, and used that trusted access to systematically abuse each of them for sexual gratification, in some cases for several months at a time.

‘Only when one of the victims eventually came to us in 2019 was the terrible and distressing nature of Dixon's offending over many years finally uncovered. As one victim escaped this predatory interest, another would take their place, but sometimes some victims would be offended against simultaneously.

‘This case shows again that we will always follow up such reports, no matter how long ago the events are said to have happened, to support victims and to see if we can achieve justice for them wherever the evidence justifies that.’

For further information on child sexual offences and how to report them, see the Sussex Police website here.