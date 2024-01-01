News you can trust since 1877
Havant man with Alzheimer’s reported missing with people urged to dial 999 if they see him

A man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing – leaving police officers “concerned” for his welfare.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT
Barry Biggs, 55, disappeared shortly before 9am this morning. He was last seen in the Fair Oak Drive area heading towards Havant Town Centre.

Police said Barry may have walked in another direction since that time. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Barry has Alzheimer’s and we are concerned for his welfare.

Barry Biggs, 55, from Havant, has been reported missing after last being seen just before 9am this morning. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Barry Biggs, 55, from Havant, has been reported missing after last being seen just before 9am this morning. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
"Officers are currently out looking for him, and we ask any members of the public who see him to please call police immediately. Barry is fond of animals so may stop to talk to dog walkers.” Barry is described as white, with his skin tone described as a darker shade of white, roughly 6ft 1ins tall and has curly grey hair.

He was seen wearing a dark coloured or black coat, black trousers and muddy boots. Anyone who sees him should call 999, quoting 0782 of today’s date.