Victoria Morgan, who was in the midst of a ‘deterioration of mental health’, delivered a ‘cry for help’ after calling police to tell them she was on her way over in a taxi to her mother-in-law’s address – where the children were living – to stab the woman.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard the 39-year-old then entered the property around 5.30am on January 28 before going into a bedroom when she was confronted by her mother-in-law. Morgan said: ‘I just want to see my babies.’

During a stand-off Morgan, of Wakefords Way, then told the woman: ‘I’m going to kill you.’

Prosecutor Lucy Taylor said the mother-in-law was ‘fearful the threat would be carried out’ before the victim’s husband returned home from a run to hearing ‘screaming’ in the house before he ushered the defendant out. ‘(Morgan) was screaming she was going to kill (her mother-in-law),’ Ms Taylor said.

Morgan told officers who attended she had a blade on her – before searches revealed a kitchen knife in her handbag. ‘She was saying, “I’m going to kill her. I’m going to stab her to death. I swear to God I’m going to kill her.” In the police van she kicked out and at the police station she kicked out at an officer. No contact was made as he moved out the way,’ Ms Taylor said.

In a statement read to the court, Morgan’s mother-in-law said: ‘I’m scared she will carry through her threats to kill as she feels I’m standing in the way of her children.’

The woman’s husband added: ‘We’ve never worried about (Morgan) before. I feel scared in my own home.’

Bridget O’Hagan, defending, said Morgan’s mental health declined when custody with her children was stopped over Christmas before she took an overdose due to being at her ‘wits end’. She said: ‘It was a cry for help. She suffered a deterioration of mental health. She had consumed a large quantity of alcohol. She phoned the police to tell them what she was going to do.’

The lawyer said ‘all (Morgan) wanted to do was see her children’, before adding: ‘To be deprived of your children is probably the most hurtful thing ever.’

Morgan was remanded in custody following the incident and had since fully engaged with support services to address her alcohol problem.

Morgan, of previous good character, admitted charges of making threats to kill, possessing a bladed article, using threatening behaviour, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Judge David Melville KC said: ‘You entered the house where your own children were upstairs. Your entry was unexpected and unwanted and must have caused considerable uproar. You went into the child’s room…it must have caused upset to the child.’

But the judge accepted it was a ‘cry for help’ although an ‘appalling thing to do’ after the mum had ‘gone off the rails’. He decided he could spare Morgan jail instead handing her a 12-month prison term suspended for two years.

Morgan was also given a six-month alcohol treatment program and told to complete 25 rehabilitation days. An indefinite restraining order was made.

