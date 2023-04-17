News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man charged and remanded in custody over car theft incidents in Fareham

A Portsmouth man has been charged with intending to steal from cars in Fareham.

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST

James Durber, 38, of Derby Road in Portsmouth, was charged over the weekend with two counts of vehicle interference with intent to commit theft.

The first incident was alleged to take place on February 27, relating to a car in Bosuns Close. The second was on March 3 in Laburnum Road.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Durber appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody ahead of a future hearing.

A statement on Fareham police’s page said: ‘We continue to encourage anyone affected by vehicle crime to report this to police. You can do this by calling 101 or submitting information online here: orlo.uk/ThnZN

‘You can also visit our website for information and tips on how to keep your vehicle secure: orlo.uk/DD8WT

