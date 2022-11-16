Havant paedophile Gregorio Valencia inflicted misery on the girl during his ‘progressive’ campaign of harrowing abuse over a year. The educated man of ‘good character’ started off by touching the child intimately.

Valencia, of Horsebridge Road, exploited opportunities to abuse the girl. Prosecutor Simon Foster outlined the acts he committed, which The News is not repeating in detail. He said the girl cried after Valencia left the room.

SEE ALSO: Pub up for sale

Jailed: Gregorio Valencia. Pic Hants police

Valencia touched her, and also climbed on top of her, Mr Foster said, adding: ‘These were especially serious incidents. Had the alarm not been raised things may have proceeded.’

The victim, in a statement read out to court, said she felt ‘disgusted and sad’. ‘I felt really scared and strange. He was so nice to me afterwards it made me feel weird,’ she said.

The girl said she suffers ‘nightmares’ from her ordeal and blamed herself. ‘I dream a lot about what he did to me, touching me and climbing on top of me. It’s like it happened all over again. Then I wake up in silence and think about it all over again. It was terrifying.’ She added: ‘I feel guilty and like it is all my fault.’

Valencia gave no comment to police when arrested. He admitted seven offences of sexual activity with a girl and was immediately put on the sex offenders register. But when police came to check on him he was not at the address he had given - instead living in his car to save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having an established address is not a pressing concern for Valencia now, though, after he was locked up for two and a half years. Judge Keith Cutler CBE told Valencia his actions caused ‘distress and anxiety’. ‘She should not feel guilty at all. There is no blame on her or anyone else,’ he continued.

‘There’s only one person who did wrong by her and that was you. And you are going to pay the price. They were progressive acts that fortunately went no further.’