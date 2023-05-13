Havant paedophile, 62, jailed for 17 years for ‘absolutely horrific’ rape of two girls

Remorseless paedophile Robert Campbell, 62, delivered harrowing sexual abuse on the girls on a number of occasions between 2013 and 2015 when they were both under the age of 16. The girls, both now adults, bravely spoke out about what had happened to them in April 2021, at which point the police were called. An investigation was launched and Campbell was arrested on April 30.

The predator was charged with two counts of raping a girl under the age of 16, two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 16 by touching, and three counts of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity. He denied the offences but was found guilty on all seven counts on in January this year following a Portsmouth Crown Court trial – putting his victims through a further ordeal.

Robert Campbell. Pic Hants police

Campbell, formerly of St Clares Avenue in Havant, has now appeared at the same court for sentencing – with him served 17 years in prison. He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and ordered to comply with Sexual Offender Register notification requirements indefinitely.

DC Leanne Boyd, who led the investigation, said: ‘These two brave women should be commended for their courage in disclosing the most awful events of their childhood, and supporting this investigation to ensure Campbell could not hurt anyone again. Justice has been served on Campbell. The abuse he inflicted on the two survivors when they were so young is absolutely horrific.

‘He will now spend a lengthy period of time in jail, and I hope this case gives other survivors the confidence that if they have been abused, they will be heard and believed and we will do all we can to protect them and give them justice.’

If you have been affected by child sexual abuse contact police on 101. Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected] Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.