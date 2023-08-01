Tony Ford, 36, preyed on what he thought were three teenage girls who he told: “We will get into trouble for this.”

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the predator started online conversations with the apparent girls, two aged 13 and the other aged 14, who he embarked on a mission to seduce into having sex during a 12-day blitz between March 12-23.

Prosecutor Grace McConnell said Ford began his conversation with his first victim who told him she was 13. The defendant initially said he was 15 before admitting he was 34 and then asked for intimate pictures of her. ‘He attempted to video call her and meet up and asked to send pictures of his penis and asked for pictures of her genitalia and told her to make sure she did not tell her mum,” the prosecutor said.

When Ford was told by the paedophile hunter who he was really talking to, the defendant retorted with a crude sexual jibe.

Despite the warning, Ford then struck up another online conversation with his second victim, aged 13. After telling the girl he was 34, Ford said: “We will get into trouble for this as you are 13 and I am 34.”

Ford asked to meet up with the child, offered her money, told her he was performing a sex act on himself and unsuccessfully attempted to video call her, as well as asking if she had started her period. “He said he loved her and asked her to confirm if she was his girlfriend,” Ms McConnell said.

For his third victim, Ford asked for “sexy images”, told her not to tell her mum and asked if he was her boyfriend after sending explicit images.

When arrested and interviewed by police, Ford said it was a “big mistake” but said he had “no sexual interest in children”.

Ford, of Blackmoor Walk, admitted three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.