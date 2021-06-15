Danny Terry, 25, was driving his black Volkswagen Golf eastbound near Chichester at 11.40pm on Wednesday, February 10 when he collided with the central reservation.

The central heating engineer, who worked in London as part of his family’s business, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Havant, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and subsequently released on conditional bail.

Danny Terry (centre) tragically lost his life after a fatal car crash on the A27. He's pictured with his friend Charlie and ice hockey player David Krejci

Now police and the Crown Prosecution Service have agreed that there is not enough evidence to justify a prosecution.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said: ‘The position is that following a full investigation and consultation with the CPS, it has been decided that there is insufficient evidence to justify our seeking a prosecution in this case.

‘Danny Terry's family have been informed.’

A month after the incident, Danny’s family paid tribute to the ‘kind hearted, fun loving, and cheeky’ young man.

