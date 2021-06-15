Havant pair arrested over fatal A27 crash that killed Danny Terry will not face prosecution, police say
THE arrest of a man and woman from Havant over a fatal crash on the A27 earlier this year will not lead to a prosecution due to ‘insufficient evidence’, police have said.
Danny Terry, 25, was driving his black Volkswagen Golf eastbound near Chichester at 11.40pm on Wednesday, February 10 when he collided with the central reservation.
The central heating engineer, who worked in London as part of his family’s business, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the crash, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Havant, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and subsequently released on conditional bail.
Now police and the Crown Prosecution Service have agreed that there is not enough evidence to justify a prosecution.
A spokesman from Sussex Police said: ‘The position is that following a full investigation and consultation with the CPS, it has been decided that there is insufficient evidence to justify our seeking a prosecution in this case.
‘Danny Terry's family have been informed.’
A month after the incident, Danny’s family paid tribute to the ‘kind hearted, fun loving, and cheeky’ young man.