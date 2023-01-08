Havant police return stolen bike to owner and launch investigation to find suspects involved
A STOLEN motorbike has been returned to its rightful owner by police who encountered two men in an alleyway in Havant.
On Saturday night, 7 January, at about 11.20pm, police officers carrying out patrols in the Dunsbury Way area of Havant noticed two men in a nearby alleyway with a motorbike.
As officers approached them they ran away.
The motorbike was found to have been stolen and was returned to its owner.
An investigation is under way and enquiries are ongoing to identify the people involved.