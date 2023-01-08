News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Havant police return stolen bike to owner and launch investigation to find suspects involved

A STOLEN motorbike has been returned to its rightful owner by police who encountered two men in an alleyway in Havant.

By Elsa Waterfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 11:29am

On Saturday night, 7 January, at about 11.20pm, police officers carrying out patrols in the Dunsbury Way area of Havant noticed two men in a nearby alleyway with a motorbike.

As officers approached them they ran away.

Hide Ad

The motorbike was found to have been stolen and was returned to its owner.

A stolen motorbike has been returned to its rightful owner by police who encountered two men in an alleyway in Havant.
Most Popular

NOW READ: 19-year-old is arrested after appeal to find wanted Portsmouth man

An investigation is under way and enquiries are ongoing to identify the people involved.