Sexual deviant Markus Hore, 28, turned up at the Havant home of a female he had previously assaulted and sexually abused despite being banned from the address under the terms of a previous sentence. The homeless pervert pitched up begging at the complainant’s home on five occasions, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Holly Fagan said: ‘(The woman) heard the door buzzing and could see him through a door camera. She could see he was hungry and dirty. He was very down and suicidal and had scars on his arms from self harming so she let him in so he could shower and have food.’

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

But despite the woman hoping the incident was a one-off, relentless Hore then turned up at the address on a further four occasions. ‘He was usually very drunk and would ring the buzzer until it was answered,’ Ms Fagan said. ‘(The woman) thought residents would wonder what was happening if the door was not answered.’

But Hore’s ‘hanging around’ antics had been noted by locals before police were called. Ms Fagan added: ‘It was persistent…he went to her address five times. She was afraid of him.’

Concerns over his drink problem were flagged up before Hore suddenly interjected to the court. He said: ‘I don’t want to drink any more, it has ruined my life.’ Judge Keith Cutler CBE responded: ‘You’re right about that.’

But the judge decided Hore was in the ‘frame of mind’ to confront his drinking and rather than jailing him opted to impose a three-year community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme. Hore, who admitted breaching a restraining order, will also have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days. A restraining order against the woman remains in place.

