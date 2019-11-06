Havant teenager arrested after man stabbed after Leigh Park fireworks

A MAN was stabbed and two people assaulted after a fireworks display last night.

Hundreds of people flocked to Stockheath Common fireworks in Leigh Park yesterday to enjoy the display set to Queen.

Leigh Park Section 60 Map

But police officers are now appealing for information after it was reported that between 7.30pm and 8pm a man in his 20s was assaulted on Park Parade, Havant, a woman in her 20s was assaulted in Catherington Way, and a man in his 30s sustained stab wounds to his chest and arm during an assault carried out by a group of five or six people on Catherington Way.

The stab wounds are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, in connection with the stabbing incident.

He remains in custody at this time.

SEE ALSO: Cosham fireworks 2019: When, where, start time, tickets, parking, weather forecast and everything else you need to know

Detective Constable Nicholas Sandford-Smith said: ‘We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the people involved in these incidents, which all took place after the fireworks display had ended and when there would have been a large number of people in the surrounding areas.

‘Did you witness the assaults or see a large group of young people running along Catherington Way between 7.30pm and 8pm?

‘Did you see a group of young people on Park Parade at 7.30pm near to the Basing Road and Tidworth Road junctions?

‘Do you live or work in Catherington Way and Park Parade and have CCTV that may be able to assist police?

‘Please be reassured that local neighbourhood police officers are aware of the incident and will continue to conduct patrols in the area and provide reassurance.’

Police also issued a dispersal notice last night and a youth was driven home by police.

Officers in Leigh Park will be able to stop and search anyone in the area shown on the map between 5pm tonight (6 November) and 5am tomorrow morning.

The power has been implemented under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 following the incidents that took place after a fireworks display in Stock Heath Common last night (5 November).

SEE ALSO: Leigh Park grandma fundraising for illegal cannabis oil to treat her breast cancer

Section 60 can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur, and gives officers the power to stop and search anyone in a designated location, looking for offensive weapons or bladed articles.

It is an enhanced power that means officers can stop and search anyone within a defined area between the times given without the ‘reasonable grounds’ required in a normal stop and search.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190397588.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.