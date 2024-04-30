Havant theft: Expensive gold chain stolen after arranged meet up with online seller

A high value item of jewellery was stolen from an address in Havant after a man arranged to meet the owner to purchase it.
By Joe Williams
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:54 BST
The man visited the address on Middle Park Way in Havant to purchase a gold chain but took the item without making payment. Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the issue.

Police want to speak to this man after a high value gold chain was stolen from an address in HavantPolice want to speak to this man after a high value gold chain was stolen from an address in Havant
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received reports that between 5:00pm and 5:20pm on Thursday 25 April, a man visited an address on Middle Park Way in Havant to purchase a high value gold chain from an online seller.

“The man has then taken the chain from the seller’s address and left without making payment. We are looking to speak to the man in these CCTV images, who was seen in the area at the time and may have more information.”

The man is described as:

  • White
  • Aged 30-40
  • Approximately 5ft 9 inches tall
  • Large/muscular build
  • Short, black hair
  • Wearing a grey Boss cap, blue and white checked golfing jumper, black coat and blue jeans
  • Speaking with a strong Irish accent

Police are asking if you recognise this man, or have any information that could help with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44240145887, or report online via their website. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

