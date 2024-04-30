Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police want to speak to this man after a high value gold chain was stolen from an address in Havant

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received reports that between 5:00pm and 5:20pm on Thursday 25 April, a man visited an address on Middle Park Way in Havant to purchase a high value gold chain from an online seller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The man has then taken the chain from the seller’s address and left without making payment. We are looking to speak to the man in these CCTV images, who was seen in the area at the time and may have more information.”

Read More Basingstoke murder investigation launched after a man in his 40s was stabbed with three men arrested

The man is described as:

White

Aged 30-40

Approximately 5ft 9 inches tall

Large/muscular build

Short, black hair

Wearing a grey Boss cap, blue and white checked golfing jumper, black coat and blue jeans

Speaking with a strong Irish accent

Read More Portsmouth News newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox