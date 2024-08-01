Havant woman jailed for shoplifting spree at stores including Tesco Express and Co-op in Hampshire
Victoria Louise Attrell, 35, of Well Meadow in Havant, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (26 July) where she was sentenced in connection with 35 incidents of theft at locations including Tesco Express and Co-op stores across Waterlooville, Emsworth and Chichester.
The court heard how throughout the course of her offending Attrell stole thousands of pounds worth of coffee, meat, chocolate, beer, cheese, ice cream and various other household goods.
Attrell was also sentenced for breaching an existing suspended sentence order and for failing to surrender to police/court bail.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s retail crime lead, Chief Inspector Marcus Cator, said: “This sentence is just one result of an ongoing and dedicated focus on targeting our most prolific offenders as effectively as possible.
“We have been working in strong partnership with retailers regarding offenders who repeatedly target stores and victims with their persistent, and often intimidating, criminality.
“As a result of this collaboration with retail partners, we have been able to ensure that we are sharing information and evidence more effectively, resulting in stronger cases being presented to the Crown Prosecution Service.
“We want to continue sending the message to repeat offenders that their behaviour, and the impact it has on its victims, is not acceptable, while also receiving any support they require to help steer them away from shoplifting.
“It is important that we continue to focus on retail crime, protecting victims and ensuring that offenders are held to account for their criminality.”