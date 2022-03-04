Have you seen missing John Bishop from Fareham?
POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing 26-year-old man from Fareham.
John Bishop was last seen at around 6pm on Monday, February 28 returning to his home address on Compass Way in Swanwick.
Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate John and they are now turning to the public for assistance.
The police, and his family, are growing increasingly worried for John’s welfare.
He is described as being white, about 6ft tall, he has short brown hair with blonde tips and a long dark beard.
John is thought to be wearing blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a grey Umbro hoody, a black fleece parker jacket and black Nike Air Max trainers.
If you have seen John or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting reference 44220087006.
