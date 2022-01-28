Have you seen these men? Hampshire Police want to talk to them about a series of attempted garage break-ins

The first incident took place at an address in Hoe Road, Bishops Waltham between 1.35am and 1.45am on Wednesday, January 26.

A group of three men were captured on CCTV trying car door handles before walking down the side of the property, whilst looking over fences and into windows.

The group then continued into the back garden where they entered a small outbuilding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV from attempted garage break-ins in the early hours of January 26, 2022 in Bishops Waltham and Hursley

The second incident took place between 5am and 5.10am in Collins Lane, Hursley. Two men were captured on CCTV trying garage doors, opening one that had been left unlocked.

The third incident took place between 7.17pm and 7.20pm in Gunners Mews, Bishops Waltham.

Four men wearing hoods and masks were captured on CCTV going into an underground car park, looking into the windows of peoples properties and garages.

CCTV from attempted garage break-ins in the early hours of January 26, 2022 in Bishops Waltham and Hursley

Nothing was stolen in any of these incidents, but police are treating them as being linked.

Officers are also asking people who live in these areas to check any privately owned CCTV as it may have captured something that could help their investigation.

They are also encouraging anyone else who has been affected by similar incidents to report it to us as this allows us to build up a bigger picture of the areas being targeted and when.

If you recognise the men in the CCTV images or have any information or privately owned CCTV that may assist the investigation, please call 101 quoting 44220035434.

CCTV from attempted garage break-ins in the early hours of January 26, 2022 in Bishops Waltham and Hursley

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hampshire Police would like to remind people of some measures they can take to protect their property:

- Use of good padlock on the door to your shed or garage with no exposed screws- Keep it locked at all times- Consider fitting a battery-operated shed alarm with a loud siren- Secure your bike to the ground or lockable stand within a locked shed or garage. Visit https://www.soldsecure.com/ to search for ground anchors or other security products- Think about what a thief might see from any window of your shed or garage. Keep your valuable items covered from view.

For more information, visit hampshire.police.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron