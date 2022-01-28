Waterlooville stalker, 55, who harassed and threatened woman due to be sentenced
A CONVICTED stalker who pestered a woman during a seven-month campaign of abuse is due to be sentenced for his crime.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:07 pm
Peter Waight, of Lavender Road, Waterlooville, pursued Donna Senecal between May 25, 2021 and December 31.
During that time, the 55-year-old attended his victim’s home ‘and various locations where she was on multiple occasions’, court documents said, as well as making ‘enquiries to her whereabouts and made threats to her’.
He was convicted on January 10, after pleaded guilty to stalking without fear/alarm/distress. He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.