Hayes man charged with brandishing knife in public and smashing car in Gosport
A MAN has been charged with wielding a knife and damaging a car in Gosport.
Zavon Blackman, 25, will appear in court after being charged with criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place. It follows a car allegedly being smashed up in Shackleton Road in the early hours of October 17.
Blackman, of Bramley Close, Hayes, is on bail and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on November 28. A statement from Gosport police said: ‘A man has been charged with a knife offence in Gosport.
‘This relates to an allegation of a car being damaged in Shackleton Road in the early hours of October 17. Following enquiries, 25-year-old Zavon Blackman, of Bramley Close in Hayes, has been charged with criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place.
‘He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 28.’