Distraction burglar Daniela Stoica, 31, left her elderly victims ‘feeling scared in their own homes’ after her ruthless deception that ‘traded on the kindness of others’. The thief knocked on her victims doors on April 26 before telling them she was looking for her lost cat.

Stoica encouraged the occupants to leave their homes and enter the garden in an attempt to help her while a man entered the house to steal items from inside. Portsmouth Crown Court heard how a 75-year-old woman ‘lost all her jewellery’ and personal items including a sentimental memento from her dead parents. The crook also manipulated a couple aged 90 and 86 before profiting at their expense.

Daniela Stoica jailed for distraction burglaries. Pic Hants police

Judge Keith Cutler CBE said: ‘It’s sad to see a 31-year-old woman in the dock who has a mother-in-law and son and other children and is now facing a custodial sentence. You look sorry for yourself but there are people I feel more sorry for…not only your family but the elderly people you burgled.’

He added: ‘You traded on their kindness by getting them to look at cat images to allow your partner in crime to steal items. It was terribly wicked.

‘They now feel vulnerable and scared in their own homes. I’m not sure you would want that to happen to your mother-in-law.’

Stoica, of the Green, Slough, admitted two counts of dwelling burglary. Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Bristol in connection with the incident before he was released on conditional police bail.

Howard Barrington-Clark, defending, said despite Stoica’s ‘colourful background’ she was ‘undoubtedly a pawn’ and insisted she was not portrayed as an ‘international jewel thief’. He added: ‘She was the distractor not the burglar. She was playing a role she was asked to play.’

Despite this, her lawyer said she had ‘no mitigation’ for the offending and accepted immediate jail was a foregone conclusion but hoped in the future she could ‘make something better of her life’.