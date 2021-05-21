James Campbell, 26, of Ramsay Avenue, Gosport, admitted flouting a community order by not doing unpaid work.

He must pay £30 costs.

Campbell was given the order for five charges of assault by beating.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with a 32-day relationships course, 80 hours' unpaid work and 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Ian McDonald, 46, of Southwood Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving in Church Road, Hayling Island, on June 6 last year.

A breath test revealed he had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

He admitted failing to turn up at court on April 13.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He was banned from driving for 23 months.

Shariff Shakur, 18, of Samuel Road, Fratton, admitted having a BB gun in Moorland Road in Fratton on December 28.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge on the serving prisoner.

The gun must be forfeited and destroyed.

Adam Stephens, 41, of Seagrove Road, North End, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on November 20 last year.

He admitted driving without insurance in Turner Road, Portsmouth, and driving without insurance.

He admitted assault by beating on Christmas Day, damaging a bathroom door and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer.

Magistrates imposed a 18-week jail term suspended for a year with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £75 compensation and was banned from driving for 24 months.

Alice Brown, 25, of Bernard Avenue, Cosham, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Cosham, on February 13 in an Audi A3.

Magistrates fined him £450 with a £45 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

A breath test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Jacqueline Watts, 56, of Lindisfarne Close, Cosham, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath on March 8 at the police investigation centre in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 21-day tagged curfew.

She must stay at home between 9pm-8am and complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Watts must pay a £95 surcharge and £40 costs.

