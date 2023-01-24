Hayling Island man's legacy is as child rapist after 89-year-old dies during court proceedings having been 'found to have done acts'
A HAYLING Island man’s legacy is as a child rapist after he died during court proceedings.
Predator Michael Northeast, 89, of Elm Close Estate, saw his case appear for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court but ‘proceedings ended’ after he died. Northeast did not plead to the offences due to not being fit enough but was ‘found to have done the acts’ after a trial. The charges included three counts of rape of a boy under 16, two counts of buggery with a boy under 16, two counts of gross indecency of a boy under 14, and a single charge of indecent assault of a boy under 16.
The offences took place between 1993 and 1998 in Hayling Island and other locations. A court spokesman confirmed the case was now closed following Northeast’s death before adding: ‘He was unfit to plead but was found to have done the acts before subsequently dying.’
Northeast was on unconditional bail and did not die in custody.