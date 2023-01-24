Predator Michael Northeast, 89, of Elm Close Estate, saw his case appear for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court but ‘proceedings ended’ after he died. Northeast did not plead to the offences due to not being fit enough but was ‘found to have done the acts’ after a trial. The charges included three counts of rape of a boy under 16, two counts of buggery with a boy under 16, two counts of gross indecency of a boy under 14, and a single charge of indecent assault of a boy under 16.