After smashing ‘forcefully’ down over the head of one Asian man – nearly resulting in a neck artery being severed – and launching a bottle that struck the other victim in the head, Douglas Edgar turned to a security guard as he was being escorted away at Drift Bar and said: ‘I’m glad I glassed the ****.’

Now Edgar, 27, has been jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for 30 months following the ‘terrifying’ attack at the Southsea venue in Palmerston Road on September 8, 2019, that led to blood pouring out from a ‘gaping wound to the neck’ of his main victim. Yet just two weeks before he was locked away, it was all smiles as Edgar was pictured on social media alongside Portsmouth South MP Mr Morgan at parliament.

But beneath the celebratory appearance, Edgar was masking a dark secret that he was on the verge of jail for a brutal attack that had damaged the lives of his victims – and plagued his own for more than three years. On that fateful night, the court heard that Edgar, of Prince Albert Road, Southsea, lashed out in revenge after a fight broke out. He denied the offences claiming he acted in self-defence but was found guilty by jurors after a trial.

Offering back-up to a colleague during a confrontation with the Asian men, Edgar ‘got in the face’ of his main victim, who then delivered a ‘strong punch pushing teeth back and probably causing a concussion’, judge William Ashworth said. But despite being ‘stunned’, this was ‘short-lived’ as Edgar ‘recovered and decided to retaliate’.

‘You went to throw a punch at him, the fight was broken up by a bouncer and you retreated to the back of a small group,’ judge Ashworth said. ‘You picked up a bottle – even though there was no threat to you at this time and no reason to but to retaliate and get your revenge.

Douglas Edgar. Picture Hampshire police

‘One staff member saw a risk and tried to get the bottle from you but you concealed it away from their gaze. At this point the two victims are leaving and walking past your proximity. At the moment you strike the victim he is bent over looking on the floor for his glasses and is entirely defenceless.

‘You stretched up your arm and brought the bottle down with great force on his head despite being pulled away. You threw another bottle at (the second victim).’

Edgar was then led away as he made the racist comment: ‘I’m glad I glassed the ****.’ This was disputed by the defence and the Crown offered no submission on whether the comment was definitely said. But judge Ashworth, believing the witness account of the bouncer who heard the remark, was positive. ‘I’m sure you said that,’ he said. The judge stated that where there are differing versions of what happened, it is down to a judge to decide.

The judge added: ‘You told probation you used the bottle as a deterrent. This is simply not credible. It is part of the ongoing narrative to justify what cannot be justified.’

Douglas Edgar at the parliamentary reception in November with Portsmouth South MP Stephen Mrogan and Ousmane Drame from Urbond Screenshot taken from LinkedIn

The court heard the impact on the victims had been long-lasting. The main complainant said he suffers bouts of depression and thinks about taking his own life. He also struggles with neck pain and is self-conscious of his 3.5in neck scar. ‘The doctor said I was 1.5in away from losing my life as (the cut) was so near to my artery,’ he said.

He added: ‘As time goes on I still suffer and can’t go out and be in crowds and am anxious about what may happen. I don’t know if the feeling of fear will ever leave me.’

The man’s friend said it was a ‘terrifying attack’ that left him covered in blood. His vision was affected for weeks after and he has struggled with his balance ever since – and is now unable to ride a bike. ‘The healthcare team believed I may have had a stroke. It was devastating to hear that. Thankfully the results were negative,’ he said.

In mitigation, Nicholas Robinson told the court that Edgar, of previous good character, was ‘sorry’ for his actions but was ‘reacting to being forcefully punched’ with it ‘impulsive’. Edgar had also turned his hand to helping others through his volunteer work, including helping disadvantaged people in Ghana.

Edgar was convicted of a single count of grievous bodily harm and a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with the judge saying there was a ‘low level racial element’ – with ‘revenge’ the main motivation. Edgar, wearing a blue suit, was taken down to begin his 30 month sentence in jail.

In a social media post last month after his parliament visit, Edgar wrote: ‘(I) had the opportunity to represent Urbond at parliament for a business reception held by Sir Keir Starmer. Many thanks to Stephen Morgan MP for the invitation, and the chance to meet an exciting group of people.’

