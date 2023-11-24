“Heartbroken” tributes have been paid to a suspected murder victim who died “in the worst way” yesterday in Portsmouth – who has now been named for the first time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Beautiful” mother-of-one Jamie Smith, 23, was found with serious injuries by tower block Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, close to the city centre, around 4am before later dying of her injuries. A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

READ NOW: Man arrested over murder of woman

Now Jamie’s older sister Jodie Tucker has launched a fundraiser on Go Fund Me to help with funeral costs and pay tribute to her younger sibling. The fundraiser had nearly £2,000 of its £5,000 target within just two hours at the time of writing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Smith. Pic: Family/Go Fund Me

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post reads: “Hi my name is Jodie, my little sister jamie was tragically taken from us in the worst way, losing her life at the hands of another, this beautiful precious soul taken at the age of just 23, she leaves behind a daughter just four years old and an entire family that will forever be heartbroken. I would like to help my mum give Jamie the best send off possible. If you can help in any way it would be greatly appreciated.”

As reported, a police spokesman said Jamie was found with serious injuries before later dying. “She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries. Her family has been informed,” the spokesman said on Thursday evening.

“We remain at the scene conducting enquiries into the circumstances of the incident. Buckingham Street is currently closed to allow for enquiries to take place. A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of our investigation. He remains in custody at this time.”