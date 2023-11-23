Woman, 23, found with serious injuries later dies in Portsmouth - Havant man, 24, arrested on suspicion of murder
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called at 4.04am today (Thursday) by South Central Ambulance Service to a report a 23-year-old woman had been found with serious injuries by tower block Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, Portsmouth.
READ NOW: Boozer remains shut amid talks
A police spokesman said: “She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries. Her family has been informed.
“We remain at the scene conducting enquiries into the circumstances of the incident. Buckingham Street is currently closed to allow for enquiries to take place.
“A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of our investigation. He remains in custody at this time.”