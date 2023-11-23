News you can trust since 1877
Woman, 23, found with serious injuries later dies in Portsmouth - Havant man, 24, arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with serious injuries before later dying, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:41 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT
A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called at 4.04am today (Thursday) by South Central Ambulance Service to a report a 23-year-old woman had been found with serious injuries by tower block Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, Portsmouth.

A police spokesman said: “She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from her injuries. Her family has been informed.

Police in Buckingham Street. Pic: Stu VaizeyPolice in Buckingham Street. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Police in Buckingham Street. Pic: Stu Vaizey
“We remain at the scene conducting enquiries into the circumstances of the incident. Buckingham Street is currently closed to allow for enquiries to take place.

“A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of our investigation. He remains in custody at this time.”